Amundi Makes New Investment in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Amundi purchased a new position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,449,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,944,000. Amundi owned 0.52% of B2Gold as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BTG. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,693,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975,927 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 240.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,657,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,035 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,968,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,632 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,757,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,151 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,962,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.33% of the company’s stock.

BTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.87. B2Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $7.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $362.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.93 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 17.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

