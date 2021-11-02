Amundi Makes New Investment in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Amundi bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 154,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,918,000. Amundi owned 0.16% of Packaging Co. of America as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 190.6% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 7,805 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 2.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 661,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,625,000 after purchasing an additional 15,543 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,433,000. Premier Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 6.0% in the second quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 11,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,442,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,011,000 after purchasing an additional 220,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $361,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total transaction of $2,142,189.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $135.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.76 and its 200 day moving average is $142.74. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $115.32 and a 52 week high of $156.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.20%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

