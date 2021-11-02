Amundi Makes New Investment in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,585,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,349,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AUY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 67.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after buying an additional 2,046,440 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 141.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 539,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 316,002 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 11.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after buying an additional 191,780 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 227.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 494,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 343,274 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 61.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,190,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,506,000 after buying an additional 829,733 shares during the period. 46.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on AUY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.60.

Shares of AUY stock opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $6.16. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.19.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Yamana Gold Profile

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.