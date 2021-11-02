Amundi Purchases New Shares in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 114,671 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $16,609,000. Amundi owned approximately 0.18% of Manhattan Associates at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,792,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,825,000 after purchasing an additional 18,241 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,790,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,107,000 after purchasing an additional 228,468 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,884,000 after purchasing an additional 118,970 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,563,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,479,000 after purchasing an additional 250,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,346,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total value of $3,313,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,886,144.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $811,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,520,282.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

MANH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.86.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $182.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.53 and its 200-day moving average is $149.49. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.74 and a 1 year high of $183.13. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.12 and a beta of 1.96.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The company had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

