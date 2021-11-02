Analysts Anticipate Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $233.50 Million

Brokerages expect that Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) will announce sales of $233.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $230.00 million and the highest is $237.00 million. Cumulus Media reported sales of $196.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full-year sales of $921.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $916.80 million to $925.95 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cumulus Media.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $224.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.68 million. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 5.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cumulus Media from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet raised Cumulus Media from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 10,121 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 778,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,406,000 after buying an additional 50,661 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 368,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 68,284 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Silver Point Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 1,865,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,382,000 after buying an additional 73,292 shares in the last quarter. 61.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CMLS traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.48. 35,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.11. Cumulus Media has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $14.84.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

