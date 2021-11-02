Analysts Anticipate eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Brokerages expect eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to post earnings per share of ($0.75) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for eHealth’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($1.01). eHealth reported earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 108.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eHealth will report full year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $4.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover eHealth.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, eHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.95. 12,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,171. eHealth has a 52-week low of $35.69 and a 52-week high of $93.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.75. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.97 and a beta of -0.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHTH. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in eHealth by 592.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in eHealth by 18.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in eHealth during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in eHealth by 7.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in eHealth during the second quarter worth about $235,000. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

