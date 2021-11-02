Analysts Anticipate Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) will report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hollysys Automation Technologies’ earnings. Hollysys Automation Technologies posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.32 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hollysys Automation Technologies.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLI traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.39. The stock had a trading volume of 150,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,606. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.99. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.04 and a 1-year high of $21.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOLI. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,915,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,024,000 after buying an additional 2,077,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,140,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,900,000 after acquiring an additional 241,326 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 450,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 200,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,904,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,839,000 after purchasing an additional 179,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 197.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 220,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 146,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

