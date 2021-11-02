Analysts Anticipate Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $695.13 Million

Analysts expect Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) to report sales of $695.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $652.60 million and the highest is $757.80 million. Newmark Group reported sales of $435.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full year sales of $2.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $629.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.93 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 32.63%.

NMRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

Shares of Newmark Group stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,425,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,728. Newmark Group has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMRK. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmark Group by 18,982.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,951,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,443,000 after buying an additional 1,941,716 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Newmark Group by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 123,905 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Newmark Group by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. 55.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

