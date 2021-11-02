Analysts Anticipate NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) to announce ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.07). NexTier Oilfield Solutions reported earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 47.57%. The firm had revenue of $292.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.26.

In related news, CAO Burns Lamphung Ngo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,600 shares in the company, valued at $168,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEX. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 391.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 81,993 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 44.5% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 33,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 10,287 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 30.6% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 117,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 27,616 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 6.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 152,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 8,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEX stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.45. 46,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,898. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $5.84. The stock has a market cap of $960.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 3.10.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

