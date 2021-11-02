Analysts Anticipate Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $223.68 Million

Brokerages expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) will post $223.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $218.87 million to $228.49 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust posted sales of $74.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 201.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full-year sales of $700.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $696.30 million to $704.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 106.05% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 210.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PEB shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.57.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,224,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,726,000 after acquiring an additional 128,762 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 13.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,794,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,012,000 after buying an additional 821,565 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,438,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,383,000 after buying an additional 94,991 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 21.6% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,698,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,102,000 after buying an additional 656,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 20.0% during the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,185,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,029,000 after buying an additional 529,949 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PEB stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.96. 1,877,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,609. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -2.74%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

