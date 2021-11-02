Analysts Anticipate Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) to Announce $9.81 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) to post $9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $11.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.01. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $8.36 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $62.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $43.09 to $75.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $46.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $35.38 to $59.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $16.99. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%.

REGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $785.00 to $798.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $669.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $606.00 to $571.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $696.71.

In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.03, for a total transaction of $130,006,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.83, for a total value of $224,890.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,558 shares of company stock valued at $194,367,627 over the last 90 days. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,089,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,818,000 after acquiring an additional 24,724 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

REGN stock traded up $3.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $642.80. 3,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,836. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $616.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $571.49. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $686.62.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

