Analysts Anticipate Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) to Announce $0.27 EPS

Analysts expect Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) to post earnings per share of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Telephone and Data Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.20. Telephone and Data Systems reported earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 59.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Telephone and Data Systems.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 3.17%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,885,757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,731,000 after buying an additional 156,825 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,254 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after buying an additional 36,085 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,179,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 314.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 90,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 68,890 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,207 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 19,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.62 and a 200 day moving average of $22.00. Telephone and Data Systems has a 52 week low of $16.73 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 36.27%.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

