Analysts Expect CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.30 Million

Analysts expect CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) to post $82.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $82.30 million and the lowest is $82.29 million. CECO Environmental reported sales of $77.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full year sales of $318.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $316.50 million to $321.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $346.97 million, with estimates ranging from $338.80 million to $355.14 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $78.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

CECO Environmental stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.33. The company had a trading volume of 58,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,247. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. CECO Environmental has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $9.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.14. The stock has a market cap of $262.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Jonathan Pollack acquired 7,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.88 per share, for a total transaction of $52,494.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 108,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,046.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CECE. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,118,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 566.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 133,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 113,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 328.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 94,514 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth about $624,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 548.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 79,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

