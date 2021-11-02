Analysts Expect Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.17 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) will report $17.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.51 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.83 billion. Citigroup reported sales of $16.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full-year sales of $70.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $70.39 billion to $71.47 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $71.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.50 billion to $74.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Citigroup.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.15.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Citigroup by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C opened at $69.61 on Tuesday. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

See Also: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citigroup (C)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.