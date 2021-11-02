Analysts Expect Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.07). Clear Channel Outdoor posted earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($1.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Clear Channel Outdoor.

Several analysts recently commented on CCO shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Channel Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.65.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 44,374,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,060,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 106,748 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCO remained flat at $$3.03 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,913,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,269. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.53.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

