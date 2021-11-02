Analysts Expect Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) to Post $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) will announce $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.20. Independence Realty Trust also reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Independence Realty Trust.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 12.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on IRT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.69.

IRT stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.75. The company had a trading volume of 11,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,038. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.92. Independence Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $24.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRT. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 116,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,033,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,905,000 after purchasing an additional 288,761 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,291,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,631,000 after purchasing an additional 43,935 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

