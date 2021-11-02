Analysts Expect iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.64 Million

Brokerages expect iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) to post sales of $103.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for iStar’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $102.90 million and the highest is $104.38 million. iStar posted sales of $115.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iStar will report full-year sales of $423.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $421.10 million to $426.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $359.54 million, with estimates ranging from $344.37 million to $374.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover iStar.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.30. iStar had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 3.67%.

STAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on iStar from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on iStar in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

NYSE:STAR opened at $26.04 on Tuesday. iStar has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $26.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.68 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is presently -57.47%.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 10,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.97 per share, for a total transaction of $780,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STAR. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of iStar during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of iStar during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iStar during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of iStar during the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of iStar during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

iStar Company Profile

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

