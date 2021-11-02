Analysts Expect Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) will report $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Kelly Services also posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 4.37%.

KELYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Kelly Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Northcoast Research raised Kelly Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kelly Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Kelly Services by 3.0% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

KELYA traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,754. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.74. Kelly Services has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.89%.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

