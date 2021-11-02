Analysts Expect Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Analysts expect Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) to report ($0.66) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Merus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.58). Merus reported earnings per share of ($0.79) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merus will report full-year earnings of ($2.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.65) to ($2.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.79) to ($2.16). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Merus.

Get Merus alerts:

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $12.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 231.19% and a negative return on equity of 51.93%.

Several research firms have commented on MRUS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Merus from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Merus from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Merus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

Shares of NASDAQ MRUS traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.11. 4,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,190. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.04 and its 200 day moving average is $22.60.

In other news, SVP Kruif John De sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $53,900.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 985,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $27,129,355.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Merus in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Merus by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Merus by 3,238.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Merus in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Merus in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merus Company Profile

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merus (MRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.