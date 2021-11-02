Analysts Expect Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) to Announce $0.15 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Murphy Oil reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $3.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 45.55%. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share.

MUR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 606,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,115,000 after purchasing an additional 364,869 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 848,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,921,000 after purchasing an additional 239,613 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 645,426 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 226,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 63.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 339,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,914,000 after buying an additional 131,660 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.90. 1,563,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,958,384. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Murphy Oil has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $30.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently -40.00%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

