Analysts Offer Predictions for Selective Insurance Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Selective Insurance Group in a research report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $6.32 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.35. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Selective Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SIGI has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Shares of SIGI opened at $77.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.18. Selective Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $52.52 and a 12 month high of $86.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,283,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,177,000 after buying an additional 310,631 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 482,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,125,000 after purchasing an additional 54,937 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 18,991 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,722,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $197,509,000 after purchasing an additional 54,182 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.