Analysts Set BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) Target Price at $46.67

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.67.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeyondSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of BeyondSpring from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of BeyondSpring in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

Get BeyondSpring alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in BeyondSpring by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,008,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,406,000 after acquiring an additional 443,045 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BeyondSpring by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,418,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,807,000 after acquiring an additional 202,061 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in BeyondSpring by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 430,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 194,930 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in BeyondSpring by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in BeyondSpring by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 217,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 17,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

BeyondSpring stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.76. 6,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,894. The stock has a market cap of $577.20 million, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.13. BeyondSpring has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day moving average is $14.77.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BeyondSpring will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BeyondSpring Company Profile

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for BeyondSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeyondSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.