Analysts Set Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) PT at €12.86

Shares of Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €12.84 ($15.11).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.80 ($17.41) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.10 ($18.94) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of KCO traded up €0.34 ($0.40) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €11.98 ($14.09). 311,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,641. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €11.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.95. Klöckner & Co SE has a 12 month low of €4.71 ($5.54) and a 12 month high of €13.49 ($15.87).

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

