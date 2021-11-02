Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of Ubiquiti worth $46,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SW Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ubiquiti by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,219,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ubiquiti by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ubiquiti by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ubiquiti by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,638,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ubiquiti by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 18,361 shares in the last quarter. 6.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.25.

Shares of NYSE:UI traded up $8.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $323.13. The stock had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,780. Ubiquiti Inc. has a one year low of $182.87 and a one year high of $401.80. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.12.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 32.48% and a negative return on equity of 491.01%. The business had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.54%.

In other news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.31, for a total value of $521,627.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ubiquiti Profile

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

