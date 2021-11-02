Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Buys 11,693 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,693 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $26,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.5% in the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.8% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.1% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 33,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

VCIT traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.68. 54,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,265,104. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.75. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $92.42 and a twelve month high of $97.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.173 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

