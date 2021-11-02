Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,327,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.48% of Portland General Electric worth $61,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 76,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 33,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on POR. TheStreet raised Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $264,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,436.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP John Carter Mcfarland sold 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $51,227.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,297.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,637 shares of company stock valued at $390,960. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE POR traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,053. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $52.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.73.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.87 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.55%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

