Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $51.94 Million Stock Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,934,211 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $51,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Fluor by 662.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 94,921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 82,466 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Fluor by 12.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 201,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 21,966 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Fluor during the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in Fluor by 50.2% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 61,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 20,599 shares during the period. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLR has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Fluor in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

Shares of FLR stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.60. The company had a trading volume of 13,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,396. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $25.08. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 2.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

