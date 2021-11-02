Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $69.19 Million Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 241,366 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Watsco comprises approximately 1.4% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $69,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Watsco by 14,702.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 173,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,856,000 after buying an additional 172,757 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 14.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 883,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,250,000 after purchasing an additional 110,314 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2,672.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 100,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,243,000 after purchasing an additional 97,016 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 3.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,071,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $593,746,000 after purchasing an additional 76,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 9.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,081,000 after purchasing an additional 76,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

WSO traded up $2.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $296.90. 15 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,488. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $280.11 and its 200 day moving average is $283.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $216.25 and a one year high of $307.81.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.27%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WSO. Stephens upgraded shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.33.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

