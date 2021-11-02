Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,928 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,604 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $32,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

In related news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.60. 30,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,502,449. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $134.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.20. American Express has a 52-week low of $92.27 and a 52-week high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.65.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.