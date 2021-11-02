Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 7,392 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,121,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,392 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies makes up about 1.6% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.44% of SS&C Technologies worth $80,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 193.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 27.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

In related news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $19,278,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.56. 7,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,328. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.55. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.40 and a twelve month high of $79.72.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 20.63%. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.