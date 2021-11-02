Anchor Market Cap Tops $10.12 Million (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 2nd. Anchor has a total market cap of $10.12 million and approximately $17,174.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Anchor has traded 31.1% lower against the dollar. One Anchor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00001249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00051243 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.51 or 0.00220811 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00012304 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.17 or 0.00093654 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004334 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Anchor

Anchor (CRYPTO:ANCT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,832,134 coins. Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Anchor’s official message board is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases . Anchor’s official website is theanchor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Buying and Selling Anchor

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anchor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

