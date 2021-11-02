Angel Oak Mortgage (AOMR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $12.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 million. On average, analysts expect Angel Oak Mortgage to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Angel Oak Mortgage stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,918. Angel Oak Mortgage has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%.

In other news, Director W D. Minami bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $79,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AOMR. UBS Group initiated coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Angel Oak Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Angel Oak Mortgage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

About Angel Oak Mortgage

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

