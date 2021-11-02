Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. Invests $988,000 in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:THMA)

Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:THMA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. owned 1.22% of Thimble Point Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of THMA. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $482,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,932,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $382,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $676,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,449,000.

THMA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.99. 120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,913. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92. Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $10.05.

Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

