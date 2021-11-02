Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. Makes New Investment in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:HCNEU)

Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:HCNEU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCNEU traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 330 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,202. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.00. Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $11.21.

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

