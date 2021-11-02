Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. Sells 22,700 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. decreased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,700 shares during the quarter. Willis Towers Watson Public accounts for approximately 0.6% of Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $11,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth about $1,497,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 16.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter worth about $80,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

WLTW has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.59.

NASDAQ:WLTW traded down $1.13 on Tuesday, reaching $236.49. 1,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $234.93 and its 200-day moving average is $236.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $179.31 and a 1-year high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.