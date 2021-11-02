Angi (ANGI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Angi to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Angi had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $420.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Angi to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.74. Angi has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.13 and a beta of 1.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ANGI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Angi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Angi from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.36.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $116,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 261,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,566.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 7,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $102,215.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,133 shares of company stock worth $349,216 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Angi stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,310 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Angi were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Angi Company Profile

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

