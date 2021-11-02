Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Position Raised by 683 Capital Management LLC

683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,272,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Angi makes up about 1.1% of 683 Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. 683 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Angi worth $30,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Angi during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Angi during the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angi during the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Angi during the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Angi by 292.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 8,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANGI. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist lowered their target price on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Angi from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Angi from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Angi from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.36.

Shares of Angi stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.43. 3,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,647,342. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.13 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Angi Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $19.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.74.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $420.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.45 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Angi Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 7,133 shares of Angi stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $102,215.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $131,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,133 shares of company stock valued at $349,216. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

