ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Raymond James

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.30% from the company’s current price.

ANIP has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

ANIP stock opened at $55.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $60.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.30. The stock has a market cap of $713.27 million, a P/E ratio of -39.36 and a beta of 1.19.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.31. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,176 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,392,000 after buying an additional 30,862 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 400,035 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 380,474 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,336,000 after purchasing an additional 51,935 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 361,744 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,679,000 after purchasing an additional 23,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 243,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

