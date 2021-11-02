Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.60. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $38.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.51 million. On average, analysts expect Anika Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ANIK opened at $42.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.97. Anika Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $48.37. The company has a market cap of $619.61 million, a PE ratio of -47.73, a P/E/G ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.21.

ANIK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group started coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CFO Michael L. Levitz purchased 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.21 per share, with a total value of $114,598.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Anika Therapeutics stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 222.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,855 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.22% of Anika Therapeutics worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

