Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $39.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 153.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ANNX. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Annexon in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Shares of ANNX stock opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $588.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.09. Annexon has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $38.01.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.13). On average, analysts forecast that Annexon will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Lew sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $70,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Love sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $165,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,190 shares of company stock valued at $559,210. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Annexon by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Annexon by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 362,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 113,489 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Annexon by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 257,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,165,000 after purchasing an additional 79,339 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Annexon by 634.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 27,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Annexon by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 18,189 shares during the last quarter.

About Annexon

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

