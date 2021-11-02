Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Receives $1,300.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,300.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Antofagasta from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Peel Hunt upgraded Antofagasta to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of ANFGF remained flat at $$19.37 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.24. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $27.80.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

