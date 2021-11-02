Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $4.74 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for AON in a research note issued on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.56. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AON’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $5.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.25 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AON. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AON from $274.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James raised shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.98.

AON stock opened at $306.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. AON has a one year low of $179.52 and a one year high of $326.25. The stock has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.84.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

In other news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 452.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 135,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,420,000 after acquiring an additional 111,187 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 452,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,923,000 after purchasing an additional 39,103 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,050,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,668,000 after purchasing an additional 213,878 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of AON by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,153,000.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

