Apis Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,000 Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)

Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 230.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,759,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,240,000 after buying an additional 1,226,970 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 3,743.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after buying an additional 449,154 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after buying an additional 232,697 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,312,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,558,000 after buying an additional 224,720 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 457.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 218,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Arcimoto in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arcimoto currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Arcimoto stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.48. 7,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.65 million, a P/E ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 2.47. Arcimoto, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $36.80. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.67.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 million. Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 42.63% and a negative net margin of 698.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicles to help the world shift to a transportation system. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

