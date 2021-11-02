Apis Capital Advisors LLC Sells 79,000 Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Apis Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 44.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 79,000 shares during the period. Magnachip Semiconductor comprises 2.1% of Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MX. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 215.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MX shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:MX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 869 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,905. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $901.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.29.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

