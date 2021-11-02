Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Releases Earnings Results

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 243.14% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

Apollo Endosurgery stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.58. 3,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,380. Apollo Endosurgery has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $10.04. The company has a market capitalization of $274.97 million, a PE ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Endosurgery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stephens began coverage on Apollo Endosurgery in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Apollo Endosurgery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, CEO Chas Mckhann sold 21,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $173,690.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 686,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,061.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Cpmg Inc bought 683,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,300,000.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

