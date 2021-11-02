Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Oppenheimer

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apple’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

AAPL has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Apple to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.47.

AAPL stock opened at $148.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22. Apple has a 12-month low of $107.32 and a 12-month high of $157.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.22.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 142.25% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,840,659 shares of company stock valued at $419,503,682 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 24.8% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in Apple by 135.1% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 21,830 shares during the period. United Fire Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at $4,931,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at $2,191,000. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

