AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 79,665 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $33,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRL stock opened at $440.27 on Tuesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $224.06 and a 52-week high of $460.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $429.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $386.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.15.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.79.

In other news, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total transaction of $4,989,731.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,726.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 10,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.79, for a total value of $4,017,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,299 shares in the company, valued at $85,299,615.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,900 shares of company stock worth $16,673,320 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

