AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 9.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 581,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,186 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $38,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Yum China by 181.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 31,287 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Yum China by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 719,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,462,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 81.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YUMC opened at $58.24 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.34 and a 200 day moving average of $62.36. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.18 and a 52-week high of $69.67. The company has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.04). Yum China had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

YUMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.77.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

