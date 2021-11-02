AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,562,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 272,399 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.88% of Xerox worth $36,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 5.7% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 8,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 60.6% in the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 42.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 4.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 1.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XRX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Xerox in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.60.

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.77. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $26.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.92%.

In other news, Director A. Scott Letier acquired 3,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $60,370.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 424,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.93 per share, for a total transaction of $7,615,050.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

