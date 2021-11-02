AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,317 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $34,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 347.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 68,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after buying an additional 52,981 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,165,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after buying an additional 32,556 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 16,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $87.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $91.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.19.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.25.

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $3,357,809.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at $680,091.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

